Year-long Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama planned: Minister

September 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced that ‘Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama’ will be a year-round celebration with detailed plans in progress. A final decision regarding the event will be made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Sept. 13 or 14.

He made this declaration during a press conference at the Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises. The Minister emphasised that the opinions and suggestions of writers, pro-Kannada activists, and various stakeholders have been gathered.

The Budget has already allocated funds for programmes and these funds will be utilised based on the opinions before designing and releasing the ‘Suvarna Karnataka’ logo.

The celebration will also focus on literary works of Poet Laureate Kuvempu, honouring dignitaries who participated in the Karnataka Ekikarana (Unification of Karnataka) movement, and promoting Kannada in border areas, among other events.

To facilitate those wishing to learn Kannada, a special Kannada app will be launched. Kannada and Culture Department has received a budget allocation of Rs. 247 crore, with the possibility of additional funds being released, he claimed.

Regarding key appointments, including the Director of Rangayana Mysuru and positions in various Academies, he said that decisions would be made soon.

Director of Kannada and Culture Department Vishwanath Hiremath, Secretary of the Kannada Development Authority Santosh Hangal and other officials were present.

Writers give suggestions

In light of the Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama celebration, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi had also convened a meeting with writers and pro-Kannada activists in city yesterday to gather their inputs.

At a meeting held at Mini Theatre, writers and pro-Kannada activists from eight districts within the Mysuru Revenue Division shared their suggestions.

Writer Dr. Latha Rajashekar proposed the construction of Suvarna Karnataka Bhavanas in each district. Dr. MGR Urs advocated for installation of statues of former CM D. Devaraj Urs, who played a significant role in the naming of the State as ‘Karnataka,’ in all districts.

Former Rangayana Director C. Basavalingaiah suggested naming a prominent road in New Delhi after Kannada literary figures.

Satish from Chikkamagalur proposed the organisation of Kannada book fairs in various locations.