MCC collects Rs. 121.12 crore Property Tax from Apr. 1 to 30

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) collected a whopping Rs. 121,12,59,735 in Property Tax from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30 for the financial year 2025-26. Residents made the most of the 5 percent rebate offered to those who paid their taxes within this period.

Property Tax remains the MCC’s primary source of revenue and forms the backbone of its budget. Mysuru has 2,25,000 registered properties, of which 1,95,000 are revenue-generating. For the current financial year (Apr. 1, 2025, to Mar. 31, 2026), the MCC has set a target of Rs. 237 crore in Property Tax collection.

In the previous financial year, the target was Rs. 251 crore and Rs. 228 crore was collected. The shortfall of Rs. 23 crore has been carried forward, raising the total target for 2025-26 to Rs. 260 crore. During Apr. 2025 alone, 91,948 property owners paid their taxes through various payment modes, utilising the 5 percent rebate.

Of the total Rs. 121.12 crore collected at the nine MCC Zonal Offices, Rs. 39,75,54,608 (32.82 percent) came through online payments, Rs. 17,37,30,529 (14.34 percent) via KarnatakaOne counters, Rs. 56,18,65,137 (46.38 percent) through bank counters, where taxpayers deposited cash or cheques in person and Rs. 3,76,225 (00.03 percent) was collected manually.

Combined, online, KarnatakaOne, bank counters and manual payments amounted to Rs. 113,35,26,499. An additional Rs. 7,77,33,236 (6.41 percent) came via cheques and demand drafts, bringing the total to Rs. 121,12,59,735.

Zone-3 highest

Under the leadership of Revenue Officer Sathyamurthy, the MCC Zone-3 has successfully collected and recorded a total of Rs. 22,65,70,730 in Property Tax payments. This achievement is the result of coordinated efforts by Revenue Officers, Assistant Revenue Officers and supporting staff.

A total of 18,931 property owners in Zone-3 have paid their dues through multiple channels. Of the total amount, Rs. 8,78,63,586 was collected online, Rs. 3,56,56,449 through KarnatakaOne centres, Rs. 9,40,22,787 via bank counters, Rs. 84,097 was collected manually and Rs. 89,43,811 through cheque payments.

Compared to April last year, when the MCC collected Rs. 91 crore in Property Tax citywide, this year has seen a notable increase of Rs. 30 crore, offering some relief to the cash-strapped civic body.

Rebate extension request

Meanwhile, the MCC has submitted a proposal to the Urban Development Department seeking an extension of the 5 percent Property Tax rebate period by two months, until June 30. However, the Government has yet to respond to the request.

With no additional grants from the Government, the MCC has been grappling with financial challenges. The recent spike in Property Tax collections has provided some much-needed relief to the Corporation’s strained finances.

Decentralised powers

To streamline tax administration, this year, the MCC decentralised powers related to the creation, transfer, modification and updating of the Property Identification Number (PID) in the tax software system.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif authorised Zonal Officers, the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and Estate Officers to handle tasks including PID creation and updates, tax levies on buildings or vacant lands, registration of ‘A-Khata’ and ‘B-Khata’ properties, issuance of demand notices, tax collection, and serving of attachment warrants for recovery.

With Rs. 121.12 crore already collected, MCC is now tasked with collecting the remaining Rs. 138,87,40,265 by Mar. 31, 2026, to meet its full-year target.