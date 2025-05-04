NEET begins amid tight security in city

May 4, 2025

7,709 students appear at 19 centres in Mysuru

Mysuru: Over 7,709 students appeared for the Undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UGNEET) 2025 this afternoon across 19 centres in Mysuru.

The nationwide exam, conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR) format, began at 2 pm and will conclude at 5 pm. NEET serves as the qualifying test for admission to medical courses across India.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a record 23 lakh students have registered for NEET this year.

In Karnataka alone, around 1.49 lakh students are writing the exam at 381 centres. In Mysuru, arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

Candidates were allowed entry exam centres from 11.30 am, with biometric verification, ID checks, and document verification carried out until 1.30 pm. Each student was required to carry their admit card, a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar, college ID, PAN card, voter ID or Driving Licence), one postcard-size photo and two passport-sized photographs.

Security checks were conducted by Police personnel, while registration at centres was managed by NTA-appointed agencies. Biometric attendance was mandatory and candidates were required to follow all guidelines mentioned in their admit cards.

In Mysuru, examination centres included Government PU College (Vontikoppal), Regional Institute of Education (Manasagangothri), Government Adarsha Vidyalaya (Jockey Quarters), Government First Grade College (Kuvempunagar), Maharani Women Arts College (JLB Road), Maharani’s PU College (Narayan Shastri Road), CPC Polytechnic (Ashoka Road) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (Siddarthanagar).

Other venues included Devaraja Girls PU College, Maharaja’s PU College (Lakshmipuram), Maharani Women’s Science College (JLB Road), Karnataka State Open University’s Blocks A & B, Maharani Women’s Commerce & Management College (Paduvarahalli), Govt. Girls PU College (People’s Park) and the University of Mysore’s Engineering College.

Kendriya Vidyalaya handled exam centre logistics, including registration checks and seating arrangements. To prevent malpractice, the District Administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, banning public gathering within a 200-metre radius of all centres from 6 am to 6 pm.

Candidates wearing religious or cultural attire were advised to report at least two hours early for frisking. Heavy clothing and long sleeves were restricted, while footwear was limited to slippers or low-heeled sandals. Shoes were not allowed. The list of prohibited items included books, notes, calculators, geometry boxes, plastic pouches, pens, erasers, log tables and electronic items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, watches, health bands, wallets, handbags, food items, and water bottles.

District authorities ensured uninterrupted power supply, availability of medical and emergency staff and comprehensive fire safety measures. Question papers were transported securely from strongrooms at the State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

Exam rooms were monitored by CCTV, with each centre housing a control room to oversee live footage. Flying squads, centre superintendents and deputy superintendents were deployed to prevent irregularities.