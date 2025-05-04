Devotees throng ‘Mysuru Karaga’
News

Devotees throng ‘Mysuru Karaga’

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees from Mysuru and surrounding districts thronged Ittigegud to take part in the 101st Mysuru Karaga Mahotsava of Sri Mariyamma organised by Sri Renukadevi  Karaga Devasthana Trust yesterday.

Ittigegud wore a festive look with the main thoroughfares decked with serial lights and flower strands.

The Karaga began at 7 pm with folk groups such as dollu kunita, kamsale, tamate, yakshagana, bombe kunita, nagari among 20 others accompanying the karaga utsava.

The procession of the deities Sri Chamundeshwari and Sri Mariyamma, which began from the temple premises in Ittigegud, passed through main thoroughfares of the city including Kelanakeri, Lokaranjan Mahal Road, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Chamaraja Double Road, Narayana Shastry Road, Shivarampet, Sayyaji Rao Road, Mission Hospital Road, Kabir Road, Kalamma Temple Road, Kurubarageri, Irwin Road, Kumbarageri, Ashoka Road, Nazarbad, Mysuru Zoo and culminated at Sri Renukadevi Temple this morning.

Ambali Puja: Ambali puja to the deities will be performed today followed by okuli and thambittu aarathi in the evening.

Later, procession of the deities will be held at Ittigegud and mahanaivedya and mahamangalarathi will be held  in the midnight.

Festivities will come an end with immersion of karaga during the Brahma muhurtha at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna tomorrow.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching