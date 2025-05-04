Devotees throng ‘Mysuru Karaga’

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees from Mysuru and surrounding districts thronged Ittigegud to take part in the 101st Mysuru Karaga Mahotsava of Sri Mariyamma organised by Sri Renukadevi Karaga Devasthana Trust yesterday.

Ittigegud wore a festive look with the main thoroughfares decked with serial lights and flower strands.

The Karaga began at 7 pm with folk groups such as dollu kunita, kamsale, tamate, yakshagana, bombe kunita, nagari among 20 others accompanying the karaga utsava.

The procession of the deities Sri Chamundeshwari and Sri Mariyamma, which began from the temple premises in Ittigegud, passed through main thoroughfares of the city including Kelanakeri, Lokaranjan Mahal Road, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Chamaraja Double Road, Narayana Shastry Road, Shivarampet, Sayyaji Rao Road, Mission Hospital Road, Kabir Road, Kalamma Temple Road, Kurubarageri, Irwin Road, Kumbarageri, Ashoka Road, Nazarbad, Mysuru Zoo and culminated at Sri Renukadevi Temple this morning.

Ambali Puja: Ambali puja to the deities will be performed today followed by okuli and thambittu aarathi in the evening.

Later, procession of the deities will be held at Ittigegud and mahanaivedya and mahamangalarathi will be held in the midnight.

Festivities will come an end with immersion of karaga during the Brahma muhurtha at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna tomorrow.