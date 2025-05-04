Cauvery Aarati to debut at KRS Dam during Dasara

May 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Taking inspiration from the iconic Ganga Aarati of Varanasi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) has announced the launch of a grand Cauvery Aarati event at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district during Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Addressing reporters after a high-level meeting with officials from the Tourism, Kannada and Culture, Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department (Muzrai) and Energy Departments at Vidhana Soudha yesterday, DKS said the Government envisions the Aarati as a major cultural and spiritual attraction for South India.

A seating plan is being designed to accommodate 10,000 spectators, with provisions to allow free viewing from all sides. “I have asked for a plan that enables at least 10,000 people to witness the Cauvery Aarati. People should be able to watch it from four sides — even those who don’t buy tickets,” he said.

Though Shivakumar initially proposed holding the Aarati directly under the KRS Dam, security concerns have shifted the venue to a nearby location with water presence. The event will incorporate Karnataka’s cultural traditions while embracing elements from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in recognition of the Cauvery’s importance to all three States, as well as Puducherry.

A committee led by the Mandya DC will finalise the event’s framework, with guidance from the Religious Endowment Department and support from other departments. The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department will oversee dharmic aspects, while the Planning Authority, to be set up soon, will coordinate development across four panchayats without requiring land acquisition.

“Instead of acquiring land, we will allow local landowners to develop tourism infrastructure such as hotels and homestays. They must obtain approval from the Planning Authority,” DKS added.

The PWD has been tasked with upgrading four access routes leading to KRS Dam to ensure smooth travel. Shivakumar said the Government wants people to travel from Bengaluru, attend the Aarati and return comfortably.

Positioned as a spiritual and tourism initiative, Cauvery Aarati is expected to be fully ready in six months, in time for the grand Dasara festivities.