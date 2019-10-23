MCC Council Meeting: Corporators raise issues concerning potholed roads, drinking water woes

October 23, 2019

Mysuru: In the MCC Council Meeting post Dasara, Corporators, cutting across party lines, took the officials to task by unitedly raising the issues of potholed roads and drinking water woes in city.

With Corporators targeting the officials, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that a total of 32 work orders were issued to repair potholes at a cost of Rs.5 lakh in each of the Wards. But the continuous rains is hampering the works, he said and added that the works would be taken up once the rain stops, while at the same time maintaining quality.

But several Corporators cited instances of several mishaps, including that of a Corporator who had suffered a fracture earlier while riding his two-wheeler over a pothole, to which the Commissioner reiterated that all potholes will be filled up once the rain stops. The Corporators also expressed apprehension on taking up the works effectively with Rs.5 lakh and wanted to know whether it was possible to utilise the additional grants of Rs.10 lakh as announced by Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed at the previous Council Meeting.

The MCC Commissioner was reluctant and referred to the precarious financial condition of the City Corporation, which already owes Rs.120 crore towards pending bills of the contractors. However, former Mayor Ayub Khan was not ready to relent and argued that most of the works sanctioned by the previous Commissioners were still pending.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath chairing the MCC Council Meeting at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar auditorium in city yesterday. She is flanked by Dy. Mayor Shafi Ahmed (left) and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

Corporators demand water

Pandemonium prevailed at the Council Meeting for some time as Corporators urged the officials to ensure adequate supply of water.

Independent Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, wearing a white shirt and cap printed with a slogan ‘Neerigagi Kanneeru’ and holding an empty pot, rushed to the Well of the House demanding that the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the MCC Commissioner resolve issues related to drinking water.

Explaining the gravity of the issue, the Corporators targeted the officials for failing to address the issue. The Corporators also accused the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) Engineers of not responding to their calls.

Even as Ramprasad registered his protest by holding an empty water pot, other Corporators demanded a ground report from officials as residents of their Wards were hard pressing them for uninterrupted water supply.

VVWW Engineer Nagarajamurthy pointed out that the problem erupted after a motor pump used to supply water to Wards in N.R. Assembly segment, started malfunctioning. While water tankers were deployed at some places based on demand, measures are being taken to address the issue soon, he added.

Works not approved

The meeting also witnessed a high drama when Opposition BJP leaders trooped into the Well of the House twice. The Corporators, led by Opposition Leader B.V. Manjunath, questioned about the pending approval of works worth Rs.10.6 crore.

Manjunath sought a reply from the MCC Commissioner on the issue, when Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde sought to clarify that there is a difference in the amount according to the documents available with him.

JD(S) Corporator complains about pig menace

Prema Shankaregowda, a JD(S) Corporator, brought to the notice of the Commissioner the pig menace in her Ward. She suggested that measures should be taken to check the menace like in the case of stray dogs, which are castrated under the Animal Birth Control programme.

Online Property Tax collection

Former Mayor and Congress Corporator Arif Hussain and BJP Corporator Shivakumar suggested the Commissioner to explore the possibilities of introducing an online system to collect Property Tax and provide other services that can augment the City Corporation’s revenues. Hussain cited the example of Tumakuru City Corporation, which recently introduced online services in a robust manner.

