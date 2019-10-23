Mayor announces Rs.50 lakh Grant to every Ward

October 23, 2019

Mysuru: In her last Council Meeting, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath announced a Grant of Rs.50 lakh to every Ward for taking up developmental works. Replying to the members’ demand for at least Rs.85 lakh, the Mayor said that she has announced this amount even though the Commissioner had suggested only Rs.25 lakh.

Corporators demand hike in vacant site cleaning charges

Following the demand by Corporators to hike cleaning charges of vacant sites, the meeting resolved to hike the fee by Re.1 a square feet for sites measuring 20×30 and Rs.2 per sqft. for sites measuring 30×40.

Corporator K.V. Sridhar, who raised the issue of footpath encroachments, accused the officials of failing to clear the encroachments.

Expressing concern over increasing wastes concerning online food supplies, he demanded that the food suppliers be levied tax as cleaning charges.

JD(S) Corporator V. Ramesh urged the MCC authorities to buy more de-silting machines for clearing clogged Under-Ground Drainages (UGDs) .

Maintaining that there were a number of complaints of clogged UGDs in his area, he contended that there was only one jetting machine for seven Wards, which is grossly inadequate.

Stressing on the urgent need to have more de-silting machines, he noted that the clearing of all clogged drains will drastically reduce water-logging during heavy rains.

An MCC Official said that Rs.2 crore has been set aside under the 14th Finance Plan for the purchase of de-silting machines and tenders would also be invited for purchase of jetting machines.

Some Corporators opposed the permission given for setting up cracker stalls in the Town Hall premises. Taking strong objection to the MCC’s decision, they observed that the cracker stalls at the Town Hall which is very close to the city Palace is not advisable.

Corporator Chayadevi accused the officials of being silent spectators to the buildings that are coming up illegally after encroachment of drains at J.C. Nagar and K.C. Nagar Layouts.

Corporator Pallavi Begum raised the issue of a residential layout coming up on the land demarcated for SC/ST burial ground along Mysuru-Nanjangud road, while another Corporator Pramila Bharath brought to the notice of the meeting the poor state of Freedom Fighters Park coming under her Ward and Corporator Sathwik Sandesh Swamy wanted financial assistance to Mohan, son of Pourakarmika Lokesh, who has been selected for an international sports meet in Japan, to which the meeting agreed.

The Council Meeting also discussed the confusion in the issue of Dasara Passes this year. Former Mayor Ayub Khan, who raised the issue, accused the District Administration of ignoring the MCC which played a crucial role in the Dasara celebrations.

Alleging that the District Minister made false claims in respect of Dasara Passes, the former Mayor urged the meeting to raise the issue with the District Administration. Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath assured that the MCC would write to the Deputy Commissioner and the State Chief Secretary in this regard.

Last Council Meeting for Mayor

It was the last Council Meeting for Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, as her term is scheduled to end in mid-November. But it was not a satisfactory meeting for her as the ruling coalition partners — Congress and JD(S) — accused her of not playing an effective role. The Opposition BJP Corporators maintained that the Mayor will be demitting office as the Mayor who least sanctioned works.

