Liquor bottles turn into artifacts

October 23, 2019

Mysuru: When people consume liquor and throw the bottles indiscriminately and negligently, here is a wise and intelligent person from Bengaluru, who is artistically converting used liquor bottles to attractive artifacts and colourful decorative objects to adorn houses.

Meet Gajendra, a resident of Indiranagar in Bengaluru, who is believed to be the only artist of this kind in the State.

Gajendra drew the attention of all at his stall at the ‘Mysuru-in-a-Market’ organised on Sunday at Scouts and Guides Grounds here where he had put up for sale many items he had crafted from old liquor bottles.

A group of people pick up used liquor bottles thrown at tourist spots, near forests and other places and sell then to gujari (scrap dealers).

Gajendra buys the bottles of various sizes and shapes at the gujari and heats them at a high temperature of upto 10000c with an equipment at home. He converts the softened glass to required shapes.

Having participated at several exhibitions in the country Gajendra’s collection include watches, flower pots, vases, bird enclosure, bowls, trays and mementoes priced in the range of Rs.350 to Rs.600.

Speaking to Star of Mysore Gajendra said that he was upset seeing liquor bottles thrown here and there and wanted to do something from the bottles. “I learnt the art of heating the glass and making useful articles from one Ramson of Kerala. I purchased an equipment to heat the glass bottles to high temperatures and have been in the trade for the last 13 years. I have a regular shop at Indiranagar in Bengaluru which is doing a good business.”

“Also a few people bring bottles and get the artifact of their choice done. The product is highly power consuming and hence priced accordingly,” he explained.

Advocate Kavita Kale appreciated the artwork which also cleanses the environment making best use of used liquor bottles. She said that people should learn a lot from this and stop littering waste everywhere.

