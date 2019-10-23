Technical snag hits services at North Sub-Registrar Office

October 23, 2019

Mysuru: Services at the Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office in the city has been badly hit for the past one week due to a technical glitch, thus causing severe inconvenience to the public.

The North Sub-Registrar’s Office is located in the Mini Vidhana Soudha. Due to a technical snag in the Hard Disc of the computer, no work related to registrations is going on at this Office for the past eight days. The Office staff have put up a notice regretting the inconvenience caused to the public.

With work badly affected, the staff are facing a barrage of questions from members of the public who sought to know when the computer system will get right. But the staff do not have answers on when the fault will be rectified and the system is restored.

The technical glitch has resulted in severe inconvenience to the residents of Alanahalli, Bogadi, Basavanahalli, Bandipalya, Belavatha, Chamundi Hill, Chowdahalli, Hinkal, Hootagalli, Kesare, Kukkarahalli, Kurubarahalli, Kyathamaranahalli, Sathagalli, Mandakalli and other areas coming under the North Sub-Registrar’s Office jurisdiction. The helpless people are cursing the authorities for their plight, wondering when their woes would end. Even today scores of people were seen returning disappointed.

