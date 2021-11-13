MCC fleecing traders through Super Commercial Tax: MLA
News

MCC fleecing traders through Super Commercial Tax: MLA

November 13, 2021

Mysuru District Minister to convene meeting next Tuesday

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru launched a scathing attack on the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for carrying out a ‘banner campaign’ to name and shame Property Tax defaulters by putting up boards, K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, who owns a couple of business establishments in Mysuru, has lashed out at the civic body for its imposition of ‘Super Commercial Tax’ to harass businessmen.

Addressing a press conference at his Office this morning, the MLA said that the MCC administration can easily be compared to ‘Tughlaq Darbar’ where officers were imposing taxes as per their whims and fancies without honouring the Karnataka Municipal Act.

As per the Act, tax in a city can be levied only in three slabs — commercial, residential and vacant spaces. This ‘Super Commercial slab’ has been introduced only to harass the businessmen, he claimed. Nowhere in the State there is such a tax and the MCC was fleecing and swindling the businessmen, he alleged.

“Super Commercial Tax never existed in any city including Bengaluru. Is Mysuru bigger than Bengaluru? Will Mysuru do more business than Bengaluru? In spite of this, the MCC has imposed this kind of ‘unscientific’ tax system on us in 2008. This showed that the MCC did not want traders to do business,” the MLA said.

Citing an example, he said that the choultry he owned in Dattagalli had to pay Rs. 4 lakh as actual tax as per the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Act. “But due to the Super Commercial category, I am paying Rs. 8,75,000 as tax,” he claimed.

READ ALSO  Lansdowne Building fenced with iron mesh

“The percentage of tax is unscientific which is more than BBMP. I want to know who gave MCC officials permission to collect such huge taxes? Eight theatres in the city have stopped functioning and many businesses have shut and many have gone to the Court,” the MLA added.

Mahesh said, “Due to various reasons, many have not paid taxes for the last 5 to 6 years. If the tax is levied according to the norms, people will pay. There is a proper way to collect tax but is non-payment a crime? If this leads to lawlessness, MCC will be held responsible.”

“All Urban Local Bodies must have a uniform tax rate as per law. Is the MCC above law?” he asked. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has assured that he would convene a meeting next Tuesday. If nothing comes through, we will resort to massive protests in the coming days, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching