Legal awareness and aid for Tribals, Adivasis and SC/STs

November 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Pan India Outreach Programme, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in association with the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Police Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysore Bar Association and other concerned Government Departments, held a Legal Awareness and Aid (Kanoonu Arivu-Neravu) programme for Tribals, Adivasis, SC/STs and other Backward Communities at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath said that the Constitution has many provisions for protecting the rights of Tribals, Adivasis and such other marginalised sections of the society.

Pointing out that the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,1989, also called as SC/ST Act, protects the marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities, he said that the DLSA has been carrying out awareness campaigns on the legal provisions available under this Act and also its implementation.

Noting that the DLSA is engaged in carrying out legal awareness programmes ever since its launch in the first week of October, Judge Raghunath said that the programme is aimed at reaching every town, hobli and village in the district, with an objective of sensitising the members of the public on following the Laws of the land and also about the rights and duties that they are entitled to under the provisions of the Constitution.

Highlighting the importance of Lok Adalats, he asked the litigants to get their long-pending litigations addressed amicably, without waste of time and money.

Maintaining that with widespread campaigns, more and more litigants are taking part in the Lok Adalat, the Judge asked the people to take part in the next Lok Adalat to take place on Dec. 18, and get their cases or grievances addressed.

Judge Raghunath further said that for the first time, birth and death certificates are being issued by the concerned local authorities at the Lok Adalat.

N. Sundar Raj, a Panel Advocate of DLSA, too spoke and explained the objectives of the legal awareness and aid programme.

More than 500 Tribals, Adivasis, members of SC/ST and other Backward Communities from across the district were distributed Aadhaar Card, Ayushman Bharat Health Card and other benefits under various Government Schemes on the occasion. Tribal children presented a variety of cultural programmes, which earned applause from the audience. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, DCPs Pradeep Gunti and Geetha Prasanna, Additional SP Shivakumar, Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhoote, DLSA Panel Advocate Prabha Urs, Mysore Bar Association President M. Anand Kumar and others were present.