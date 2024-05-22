MCC Main Office building roof is leaking
May 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following incessant rainfall, the roof of Main Office building of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), a heritage structure, is witnessing seepage of water at places, triggering anxiety among the staff.

On Tuesday, the rooms in the first floor of the building were waterlogged affecting the functioning of several departments in MCC. The staff who reported to duty in the morning had to wait for sometime, till the water was drained out.

Learning about the situation, MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu summoned District Heritage Committee Member Prof. N.S. Rangaraju and Dasharath of Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF) to the spot and inspected the roof of the building, along with MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu, Assistant Director (Town Planning) Sahana and Assistant Engineer Shwetha.

Prof. Rangaraj observed that “The pipes laid to facilitate the flow of rain water is blocked and the terrace is in a dilapidated state leading to seepage of water. The repair works have been carried out at times covering the porous points with concrete thus elevating the original level of the terrace roof by half-a-feet.”

He suggested that additional concrete should be removed and a mixture of lime mortar and shells should be used to restore the terrace on heritage lines.

Dr. Madhu assured to lead a delegation to the Chief Minister and submit a proposal along with an estimate, seeking funds for rejuvenation of the building.

