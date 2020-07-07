MCC Main Office sealed for two days
July 7, 2020

Health Section employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road has joined the list of various other Government Offices across the State to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s Civic Body was sealed down this morning after an employee of the Health Section tested positive. The seal down may probably be extended to tomorrow also.

Not to take any chances, the MCC authorities ordered sealing of the entire office located on Sayyaji Rao Road. The entire Office premises is being sanitised, fumigated and disinfected. Following the seal down, all the employees have been asked to undergo throat swab tests immediately. Also, all those working in the Health Section, including doctors and other medical staff, are likely to be home quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Sources said that panic has gripped the MCC staff, especially those working in the Health Section, as it is that section which is in the frontline of almost all the activities related to COVID-19 work including supply of food to persons living in Containment Zones and sealed down areas and ferrying positive patients to the designated COVID-19 Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tasneem told Star of Mysore this morning that they have decided to seal down the MCC Office for two days — today and tomorrow. Stating that the entire MCC premises including offices of various sections, rooms, cabins and chambers in the building are being sanitised, fumigated and disinfected.

Corporators will discuss with the authorities later today on whether to extend the seal down beyond two days, considering the fact that hundreds of employees and Pourakarmikas work here and many people visit the office every day.

The MCC, since the outbreak of pandemic over three months ago, has put all precautionary and safety measures in place as the MCC Main Office is an area with high public contact, she added.

