Mysuru reports fresh 47 COVID-19 cases; total 528

July 7, 2020

Mandya records first virus death

Mysore/Mysuru: After reporting 45 COVID-19 positive cases yesterday (July 6) including three deaths, Mysuru again reported 47 cases this morning. With the latest figures, the number of people who have contracted the disease in Mysuru has reached 528, Health Department sources said.

The latest rise in figures have to be confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner in his daily evening media bulletin. A majority of the cases that have been reported today are asymptomatic and cases include primary contacts, quarantined persons, and people who have a travel history.

Till last evening, there were 205 active cases in Mysuru and with the latest figures, the cases have gone up to 252. 25 patients were cured and discharged last evening and in all, 268 patients have been cured and discharged. Total deaths in Mysuru stands at eight.

Today’s positive cases have emerged from Gandhinagar, Halladakere Pallahalli, Udayagiri, Anandanagar, Bogadi North, Kohala, Hampapura and Saragur villages in H.D. Kote, Gowrishankarnagar, Vidyaranyapuram, T. Narasipur, Gokulam 8th Main, Mandi Mohalla, Periyapatna Town, MIG HUDCO in Bannimantap, Second Stage Gokulam, Srirampura, SRS Hootagalli, First Cross Nanjangud, Second Cross Gayathripuram, Parijatha Building, Near Kuvempunagar Post Office, First Cross J.P. Nagar, B Block Vijayanagar, 13th Cross D Block J.P. Nagar, Kalyanagiri, Raghavendra Nagar, Lashkar Mohalla, Hosur in K.R. Nagar, Ward Number 4 in Talakad, Gunduraonagar on Ooty Road, Mellahalli in Varuna Hobli, Third Cross at Tilaknagar, E&F Block Ramakrishnanagar and Sixth Main Paduvarahalli.

Following fresh COVID-19 positive cases, the Mysuru District Administration has declared the following areas as Containment Zones:

• Agrahara

• Hebbal

• Teviramani Agrahara

• Kanchinakere in K.R. Nagar

• Vijayanagar in K.R. Nagar

• Behind Janata Sawmill Bamboo Bazar

• Thogari Beedi, Rama Vilasa Road K.R. Mohalla

• Jodi Aladamara, Kesare

• Lingayithara Beedi, Near Shani Mahathma Temple Road, Doddakanya Jayapura Hobli

• 1st Main 4th Stage T.K. Layout Saraswathipuram

• Kaveri Nagar, Near Huda Public School, Bannimantap

• Hanumanalu, Bannur

• Goluru at Nanjangud

• Rajivnagar

• Hospital Badavane H.D. Kote

• VMH LT Saragur Town H D Kote Taluk

• Honnuru, G.S. Layout, Natahalli, Dattagalli

• Siddapaji Temple Road Gandhinagar

• Near Nippu Pappu Clinic, Hebbal

• Hullina Beedi, K.R. Mohalla

• Kalyanagiri, Near Nobel School

• Reliance Fresh Opposite, Gandhinagar

• Hebbal 2nd Stage

• Malara Colony H.D. Kote Taluk

• Yelegehundi Kasaba Hobli

• Brigade Form Bogadi

First death in Mandya

Meanwhile, Mandya District reported first death this morning. District Health Officer Dr. Manchegowda told reporters that the deceased was 55-year-old and a resident of Maddur.

He was unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru and his swab samples were sent to laboratory where his positive status was confirmed.

After the test results, the patient was shifted to Mandya COVID Hospital where he breathed his last. His last rites will be performed as per protocol and his community members have come forward to perform the last rites. The District Administration has identified eight acres of land at Yethadahalli in Mandya Taluk for the last rites of COVID patients.