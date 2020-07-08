MCC Main Office to open for public from tomorrow

July 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, which had been temporarily shut down yesterday and today, will be functioning from tomorrow.

The city’s Civic Body was sealed down yesterday morning after an employee of the Health Section was tested positive. Following seal down, the entire office premises and surroundings were sanitised, fumigated and disinfected and all the employees were asked to undergo throat swab tests immediately.

Also, as a precautionary measure, all those working in the Health Section, including doctors and other medical staff, were home quarantined. As a result, the MCC Office wore a deserted look today.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Health Officer Dr. B. Nagaraj said, “We have sanitised the whole MCC Office and its surroundings. The office will remain closed today also as a precautionary measure, but from tomorrow, it will be opened and functioning normally. Meanwhile, all 18 staff members of MCC who were working in the Health Section have been asked to get home quarantined.”

“For today, the MCC officials have asked people to call the MCC Control Room for any issues, but from tomorrow, office will be open for public,” he said.