Virus scare: Entry to parks, stadiums, playgrounds restricted

July 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Already cooped up most of the day in their homes to fight COVID-19, hundreds of city residents woke up this morning to find themselves deprived of one of the few simple pleasures left: A walk inside sprawling parks in their neighbourhood.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to restrict public movement inside parks, stadiums and playgrounds.

Health authorities have said that too many people were gathering in parks and playgrounds and this in a way was contributing to the rapid rise of virus infection.

In an earlier decision, people had been allowed to walk or jog in parks and playgrounds as long as they kept at least a distance of two to three meters between each other.

But not everyone followed the rules, forcing the MCC to take the decision. Walking has also been banned in water bodies including the famed Kukkarahalli Lake and the Lingambudhi Lake where regular walkers congregate in the mornings and evenings. The order has been issued by MCC Commissioner that will apply to all parks, water bodies, playgrounds and stadiums within the Corporation limits. The order will be in force till further notice.

While many regular walkers, unaware of the late last evening orders, walked into the parks today, the order will strictly be enforced from today evening. All the park attendees and maintenance staff in parks, stadiums and playgrounds have been instructed not to allow anyone inside the facilities, officers said.