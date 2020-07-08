City Court complexes closed for two days
News

City Court complexes closed for two days

July 8, 2020

Health Department staff undertake disinfection of both buildings

Mysore/Mysuru: The old and new Law Court complexes in city will remain closed for two days as the Health Department staff are undertaking spraying of disinfectant as one of the advocates has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The District Judge had sought permission from the High Court for the closure of both buildings and as the High Court had given its nod, the Law Courts complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and at Malalavadi will remain closed today and tomorrow. 

Following a request by the Judge to the District Health Officer (DHO) for disinfection, the staff of the Health Department undertook spraying of disinfectant to both the Court complexes and its surroundings this morning.

