District Administration takes over defunct Vikram Hospital in city

July 8, 2020

Reserves facility to provide COVID treatment for VIPs, officials;

Instructs MUDA to take up cleaning works;

Authority to complete task in three days

Mysore/Mysuru: Vikram Jeshta Hospital on Vivekanada Road in Yadavagiri, which is being cleaned by the staff of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on directions from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) since yesterday, will be reserved to provide COVID treatment for VIPs and officials and the hospital will be fully readied in three days.

The District Administration, which has taken the hospital into their possession, had issued directions to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh to get the defunct hospital cleaned following which the process of cleaning the hospital and repair of medical equipment is being undertaken.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. Natesh said that, as the hospital is closed since about three years, most of the medical equipment including ventilators at ICU, ECG devices and also the lifts, generators, centralised medical gas supply system, power supply system, air conditioners and other equipment have stopped working.

Cleaning work in progress at the Hospital which will be reserved for COVID treatment.

MUDA Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), along with two Junior Engineers (JEs), is supervising the cleaning and repair works for which 50 workers are being utilised, he said and added that leakages in the medical gas supplying pipeline are being identified and repair works are being taken up for which technicians from Bengaluru are summoned.

The team of technicians, who arrived from Bengaluru yesterday, were going through the medical gas supplying pipeline this morning to check for leakages and are also undertaking repairs of the defunct ventilators and other ICU equipment, Dr. Natesh said.

Continuing, the MUDA Commissioner said that spraying of disinfectant would be taken up in a day or two and added that the hospital would be fully readied in three days.