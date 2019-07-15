MCC must reconsider practice of allowing depreciation in calculating property taxes
Voice of The Reader

MCC must reconsider practice of allowing depreciation in calculating property taxes

Sir,

The readers of SOM may recall my letter in this column some time back about calculation of property taxes in Mysuru excluding the depreciation in the property value.

 Some time later I sent an e-mail directly to the MCC Commissioner on the same subject, of course, not expecting any response from her.

However, I was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from one of her officers.

Through this letter, I wish to broadcast this prompt gesture on the part of the MCC Commissioner.

However, the response of the officer to my query somewhat intrigued me. He said the MCC had taken a decision many years back not to allow depreciation in calculating the property taxes and, since then, this practice has been followed.

I wonder if this is a legitimate practice and, if not, how the Corporators allowed such a decision to be passed. Shouldn’t the MCC reconsider this decision and restore the practice of allowing depreciation in calculating the property taxes? Any comments?

– K.S. Ramesh, Century Park Layout, Vasanthmahal Road, 10.7.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

July 15, 2019

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “MCC must reconsider practice of allowing depreciation in calculating property taxes”

  1. Beena Vijayan says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Not accommodating depreciation while fixing property taxes is both unreasonable and unrealistic. While the tax is collected on the original quality of the building, the value of the building would have been reduced annually due to ageing. The reduced value of the building due to ageing should be computed before working out the property tax. The MCC has been very unreasonable in passing an order not considering depreciation of building value.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching