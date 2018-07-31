MCC officials raid beauty parlours, spa; verify documents

Mysuru: Following the Police busting flesh trade racket being run in the name of beauty parlours and spa in city, the officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday conducted surprise raids on some beauty parlours and spas in city and verfied the documents.

The raids were led by MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraju and the team of officers inspected various documents such as license, beautician course certificate, No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Police and other such documents.

The MCC team instructed the owners of these beauty parlours and spas to document all necessary information of the customers and to install a board containing the names of the staff and the price list of the services available at the parlours and spas.

Dr. Nagaraju said that it has come to light that illegal activities were taking place in the name of beauty parlours and spas and added that such surprise raids will continue in the coming days. He further said that legal action would be initiated against the offenders.