MCC planning not beyond six months!

July 15, 2021

Sir,

This refers to the 4-lane Road joining Ring Road and Abhishek Circle at Hebbal, crossing CITB Choultry.

This stretch was dug around 3 years back to lay huge UGD pipes to improve the drainage system. The road was left in a muddy state for two years after laying of pipes. Around six months back this stretch was tarred to have a beautiful road.

Alas, this scenario was short- lived as one was shocked to see excavation of road from middle to the road near the RO Plant. On enquiry it was noted that the existing UGD was leading to Hebbal Lake carrying drainage water and this needed diversion to the new UGD. One wonders, did our Town Planners miss this requirement?

Through this column many readers have voiced their concern on undersized UGD and to top it many residents have diverted the rain water pipes to this UGD, instead of providing separate pipes to lead rain water to storm water drains. No action has been initiated by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Why can’t our Town Planners think beyond 6 months? No sooner or later we will find many excavations in this stretch from Ring Road to Abishek Circle.

– A.V. Prasanna, Hebbal, 14.7.2021

