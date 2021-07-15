Water released from Harangi
Water released from Harangi

July 15, 2021

The inflow of water to Harangi Reservoir has increased to 14,091 cusecs this morning and only 7.5-ft is left for the dam to reach the maximum level. As of today, the water level had reached 2,853.69 feet.

The maximum level of the Dam is 2,859 feet. As the reservoir is about to get filled, water was released last night from the four crest gates.

It was a sight to behold as lights were put on and the water flow resembled the flow of milk from great heights. The Dam has been open to tourists from today (July 15). The water released from the Harangi Dam reaches the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya District.

“The catchment areas of the Dam have been receiving copious rainfall now and hence, the inflow has increased drastically. Tomorrow, Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna and Somwarpet MLA Appachu Ranjan will offer Baagina to the Dam,” said Harangi Assistant Engineer Siddaraju.

