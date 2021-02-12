MCC plans manure out of foliage: Health Officer

February 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To prevent burning dried leaves, eight Inner Wheel Clubs have jointly donated mesh to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to produce fertilizer. At a function held at Vontikoppal Garden here recently, the Club members donated 18 mesh to MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nagaraj said the Corporation was aware of people burning dried foliage on footpaths, parks and inside buildings.

Burning would only cause pollution. Instead, it could be converted into manure. In many cities, including Bengaluru, the foliage collected was converted into manure and used in parks. The MCC is planning a similar experiment in city, he added.

The Inner Wheel Clubs have joined hands with MCC in many citizen-centric projects. During COVID-19, the members distributed face masks to Pourakarmikas and also water heating machine to them in Corona wards when the pandemic was at the peak. A bus shelter is being constructed for people near Gun House on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, he said.

Besides, toilets have been constructed in a number of Schools and Colleges. The Clubs’ contribution for the segregation of solid waste and vermicompost was also laudable, he added.

Corporator Ravindra, Inner Wheel Dist.-318 Chairman Varija Jagadish, Inner Wheel Clubs office-bearers Kavitha Vinod and Lakshmi Arun (Central), Chaya Venkatesh (West), Jyostna, Uma Mahesh (Main), Rashmi (Midtown), Nandini Prabhudeva, Vimala Murthy (North), Shubha Muralidhar, Veena Ravindra (South East), Lakshmi Tejaswi, Geetha Monotdka (Isiri), Uma Anil (Gold) and others were present.