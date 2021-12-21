MCC reclaims 5 acres of encroached land

December 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Three days after the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) reclaimed 5.14 acres of encroached land at Basavanahalli in the outskirts of the city, the value of which is estimated at Rs.100 crore, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in a joint operation with the Taluk Administration this morning reclaimed 5 acres of encroached land at Gorur in the taluk, the value of which is now estimated at Rs. 3 crore.

The Government had earmarked 55 acres of a large swathe of land adjacent to the now Mandakalli COVID Care Centre at Gorur in the taluk years ago. This land was classified as Aramane Kaval land and came under new RTC Survey Nos. 112, 113, 121 and 127 (old Survey No.38) at Gorur. In 2004, the then Mysuru Tahsildar had handed over this land to the MCC for construction of Ashraya houses for beneficiaries of K.R. Assembly Constituency. But as there was a delay in the construction of Ashraya houses, three persons of a nearby village, taking advantage of the delay, encroached upon five acres of land and fenced it claiming that it belonged to them.

Upon learning of the encroachment, the Taluk Administration recently conducted a re-survey and found that 5 of the 55 acres of Government land had been encroached upon. Armed with the survey report, supporting documents and other relevant records, the MCC and Taluk Administration authorities led by MCC Additional Commissioner Roopa, carried out a drive early this morning and reclaimed the land by removing the fence and erecting a name-board mentioning that the land belonged to MCC.

Soon after the reclamation of the encroached land, the MCC has launched works on fencing the entire perimeter of the 55-acre land. The value of each acre of land at the spot is estimated at about Rs.60 lakh and with the reclamation of 5 acres of land, the total value of the land reclaimed today stands at Rs. 3 crore.

After completion of due process, the MCC will hand over the land to Karnataka Slum Development Board for construction of houses under Ashraya scheme.

Mysuru Taluk Revenue Inspector Raghavendra, Village Accountant Nagesh, Surveyors Mahadevaswamy and Venaktesh and other staff took part in the operation. Mysuru South Police led by CPI K. Jeevan provided security.