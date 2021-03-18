MCC Standing Committees get Chairpersons
March 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Weeks after the Mayoral polls, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) got heads to the four Standing Committees today.

All the four Chairpersons were declared elected unopposed in the election slated for today at the MCC Council Hall. The positions were  equally shared by Congress-JD(S) combine, which is ruling the MCC. 

The Chairpersons are: Ward 48 Corporator M.S. Shobha of JD(S) for Taxation, Finance and Appeals; Ward 5 Corporator Usha of Congress for Public Health, Education and Social Justice; Ward 39 Corporator G.S. Sathyaraj of the Congress for  Town Planning and Reforms and Ward 45 Corporator K. Nirmala of JD(S) for Accounts Standing Committees.

It is interesting to note that three of the four Chairpersons are women Corporators.                                                MCC Council Secretary R. Rangaswamy was the Returning Officer.

Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and other Corporators and officials were present.

The members of the four Standing Committees, who were elected on the day of Mayoral polls (Feb.24)  itself, are as follows:

Taxation, Finance and Appeals : B.Bhuvaneshwari (Ward 60), Ramesh (Ward 24), Hazira Seema (Ward 34), G.Roopa (ward 53), M.V.Ramprasad (Ward 55)  and Srinivas (Ward 4).

Public Health, Education and Social Justice :  Pradeep Chandra (Ward 15), V. Ramesh (Ward 7), Begum Pallavi (Ward 56), Reshma Banu (Ward 17), M. Chayadevi (Ward 52) and Dr. Ashwini Sharath (Ward 28).

Town Planning and Reforms: M.Shivakumar (Ward 42), Ayaz Pasha alias Pandu (Ward 12), Bhagya (Ward 19), B.V.Ravindra (Ward 18), B. V. Manjunath (Ward 51) and S. Prema (Ward 2).

Accounts:  Ayub Khan (Ward 13), A.Arif Hussain (Ward 16), Sharath Kumar (Ward 58), Shobha (Ward 61), SBM Manju (Ward 6) and N. Sowmya (Ward 49).

