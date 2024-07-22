MCC starts citywide pruning of trees

July 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following public complaints about dangerously hanging tree branches and weakened, dried-out branches that could fall on unsuspecting motorists, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has commenced a citywide pruning operation this morning.

The MCC’s actions come in response to the tragic death of Reginald Platel (67), a resident of Roopanagar in February this year. On the morning of Feb. 6, Platel was riding his scooter on the road from Kukkarahalli Lake towards Bogadi, passing Crawford Hall, when a large branch from a peepal tree in front of ‘Chandravana,’ the Government Ayurveda Farm near the Government Press in Saraswathipuram, fell on him.

Today’s pruning operation was taken up to avoid further loss of human lives. Three Abhaya teams and one team from the MCC’s Horticulture Division, equipped with ropes, mechanical saws, cutters, hooks and other pruning tools, have begun the pruning work.

A girl walks past the huge broken and hanging tree branch on SJCE Road.

They are being assisted by the staff from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC). Although the MCC is required to inform the CESC at least a day in advance before commencing pruning, the CESC staff is cooperating by switching off power lines upon request to facilitate the operation, which is being prioritised to ensure public safety during monsoon season.

MCC is prioritising complaints received at its Control Room, as well as those submitted to the MCC Commissioner and MCC Assistant Commissioners. MCC staff are also inspecting nearby trees for potentially hazardous branches and pruning them as a precautionary measure.

MCC teams were seen pruning branches on roads near the Institution of Engineers, the old DC Office, Bogadi, Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Bannimantap and other locations from where complaints were received.

A huge tree branch that had broken and hanging on SJCE Road a few days ago, however, has not been removed till 1.30 pm today.

While tree pruning is a regular MCC activity, the operation is now being expedited due to heavy rains, which have caused many branches to become water-logged and break under their weight. With gusty winds posing further risks, the MCC will continue the pruning operations daily to ensure public safety.