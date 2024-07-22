Union Budget 2024-2025 tomorrow at 11 am
News

Union Budget 2024-2025 tomorrow at 11 am

July 22, 2024

New Delhi:  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh Union Budget tomorrow, July 23 at 11 am, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament began this morning.

With this, she becomes the first Finance Minister to present seven consecutive budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai’s record of six. Desai served as Finance Minister from 1959 to 1964 and presented five full budgets and one interim budget.

Budget 2024 will be delivered in paperless form, similar to previous full Union Budgets. This will be the first Budget of the newly elected NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An Interim Union Budget for 2024 was presented on Feb. 1 in the run-up to the general elections. The Finance Ministry has concluded several rounds of deliberations with various economic stakeholders as part of budget preparations. 

This morning, Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India 2023-24, along with a statistical appendix, in both Houses of Parliament. The budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will also be presented  tomorrow.

The Economic Survey is an official report card on the government’s financial performance and the state of the economy during the year ending Mar. 31. It also provides an outlook on future policy changes. It is usually released by the Ministry of Finance a day before the Union Budget is tabled.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching