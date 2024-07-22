Works on filling up sinkhole to be complete by tomorrow
Works on filling up sinkhole to be complete by tomorrow

July 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on the filling up of the sinkhole that suddenly surfaced on Srirampura-Somanathanagar-Dattagalli stretch of the Ring Road (Manandavadi Road) late on Friday night, is expected to be complete by tomorrow evening.

Following the incident, which came to notice early on Saturday morning after passersby alerted the Police and other authorities concerned, traffic on that side  of the Ring Road was halted. The K.R. Traffic Police had barricaded the spot and installed warning signboards, besides deploying a Home Guard to alert the motorists.

Upon receiving information on Saturday about the sinkhole, the size of which was comparable to that of a crater, the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under which the road comes, rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough inspection for ascertaining the cause of the sudden appearance of sinkhole on the busy Road. Later, they launched works for filling up the sinkhole in appropriate manner and this work is expected to be complete by tomorrow evening.

