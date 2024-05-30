MCC to call tender for road works

May 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to invite tenders to take up repair works of roads in the city that were severely damaged in pre-monsoon rain.

This follows a report published in these columns of Star of Mysore (SOM) on May 28, headlined ‘Pride of Mysuru At Stake’, explaining about the alleged official apathy proving costly for the road users in the wake of recent rainfall.

A team of MCC officials led by Deputy Commissioner (Development) of MCC K.J. Sindhu inspected the spot and decided to prepare a detailed estimate, before taking up the works, with the roads damaged due to the laying of pipeline for underground drainage (UGD) network.

Sindhu told SOM “The repair works of the road near Dasappa Circle is estimated to cost Rs. 40 lakh, Dewan’s road- Rs. 20 lakh and Ramanuja road- Rs. 1 crore. The road works near KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand will be taken up along with that of UGD network at the cost of Rs. 50 lakh. The works are expected to start soon after the rainy season.”

The works on restoring Ramanuja road that has suffered maximum damage due to large scale UGD pipeline works will be launched shortly. The cleaning works have been already taken up at storm water drains and big drainages where rain water flows, added Sindhu.

On the other hand, it is being thought over to resume a special drive to arrest the flow of rain water towards UGD line. The manholes overflow and sewage water enters houses, as the storm water line is connected to UGD, said Sindhu.