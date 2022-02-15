MCDCC Bank launches Mobile ATM
February 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move aimed at improving banking services in keeping with the times, the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajangar District Central Co-operative) Bank has launched mobile ATM (Automated Teller Machine) services (ATM on wheels) to its customers.

According to MCDCC Bank Director M.P. Sunil, the mobile ATM unit has been launched with help from NABARD. Pointing out that Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have been given one vehicle  each to provide  mobile ATM services, which enable the customers to draw money from their accounts by using the ATM cards of any other bank as well, he said that the vehicle will travel to  designated villages every day and stay there for a specific period, during which the customers can draw money at their doorstep.

Pointing out that the mobile unit also facilitates the customers in rural areas to pay their utility bills and also re-charge their DTH (Direct To Home) service tariffs, he said that villagers can also open a new SB account, if they do not have one.

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central (MCDCC) Bank Limited President G.D. Harish Gowda seen inaugurating the mobile ATM in city recently as others look on.

Noting that a staff will be deputed for each unit to oversee the services, he said that a bank staff from the concerned taluk too will be deputed as an assistant.

Continuing, Sunil said that the first priority of the mobile ATM unit is villages located along the forest borders and at remote parts of the district. This facility will help the villagers save time, travel  and money, he added.

It may be recalled, MCDCC Bank had launched its mobile banking application in February 2020 to facilitate its customers with an online banking service.

This app provides banking services at the click of a button with more than 20 types of services including Railway booking, water and cooking gas bill payment available on it. A customer can do a maximum of Rs. 2 lakh transaction per day through the app.

