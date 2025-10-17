MDA to get its own Police Force?

October 17, 2025

Mysuru Development Authority moves proposal to Government

Cites lack of Police support in protecting & recovering illegally occupied MDA properties

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) will soon have its own dedicated Police force to provide security to officers and staff during eviction drives aimed at clearing encroachments on MDA-owned lands and houses.

Confirming this to Star of Mysore this morning, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said that officials often face challenges during eviction operations as they depend on jurisdictional Police Stations for protection to maintain law and order.

“However, most of the time, the local Police Stations are unable to provide adequate support due to other commitments and engagements. We have to work around their schedules, which hampers the effectiveness of encroachment-clearance drives,” he said.

When the issue was discussed with Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who also serves as the MDA Chairman, he directed the Authority to prepare a proposal seeking a dedicated Police force that would exclusively assist MDA staff in eviction and property protection operations.

“Accordingly, a proposal is being prepared to establish an MDA Police Force headed by one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors and 24 Constables,” Rakshith revealed.

“This dedicated Police force will function exclusively for MDA operations, eliminating our dependence on Civil Police for protection and support. The DC has assured that the proposal will be sent to the State Government for necessary approval,” he added.

Task Force to safeguard MDA assets

Alongside the proposal for a dedicated Police wing, MDA has also constituted three Task Forces to safeguard its assets and ensure the lawful use of its properties.

The first Task Force will be headed by Officer M.S. Mahesh with K.V. Rajashekar, N.K. Bharath Kumar, T. Manjunath, P. Raghu and T.M. Sachin as members. This team will carry out a comprehensive physical inspection of MDA properties that have been encroached upon or where unauthorised constructions have taken place.

Once encroachments are confirmed, eviction proceedings will be initiated without delay. The reclaimed property will be formally handed over to MDA and protective measures such as fencing and installation of warning boards will be implemented to prevent further violations.

The second and third Task Forces will be headed by Officers A. Nagesh and S.N. Naragund, respectively, with Raviprasad, S. Gangadhar, Mahadevaswamy, Kempanna, K.C. Umesh, B.M. Shruthi and T.M. Sachin as members.

These teams will verify and furnish detailed reports on identified encroachments, cross-checking them against official land records to confirm ownership. Once verified, proper documentation and file management procedures will be followed.

All officers have been directed to identify properties where unauthorised construction or occupation has occurred on MDA land.

Evictions will be carried out under the provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974, and reclaimed properties will be secured and handed back to MDA.