Medians to blossom this Dasara

September 28, 2024

City Corporation to plant 2 lakh flower-bearing saplings

To cover 50-km road medians at a cost of Rs. 4.50 crore

Mysuru: With Dasara festivities starting from Oct. 3, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has commenced illuminating city roads, while the Horticulture Division of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun planting flower-bearing saplings on road medians across the city.

These plants not only beautify the medians but also contribute to smoother and safer vehicle movement. They help motorists avoid the glare from oncoming headlights, making night driving more comfortable.

The MCC plans to cover a total of 50 km of road medians with around 2 lakh flower-bearing saplings. The process has already begun, with weeds being cleared in preparation.

This project is being executed at a total cost of Rs. 4.5 crore, with Rs. 3 crore coming from the 15th Finance Plan and Rs. 1.5 crore from the General Grant.

The project has been divided into 15 packages, and tenders have been awarded with a condition that the contractors must both plant the saplings and maintain them for two years.

Once the plants start blooming, they will enhance the city’s beauty and aid in controlling both noise and air pollution.

Types of flower seedlings

Seven varieties of flower saplings are being planted, including Bougainvillea, Plumeria, Emilia Sonchifolia, Jatropha Curcas, Foxtail Palm and Nandi Batlu (Pinwheel Flower).

Saplings were originally planted on road dividers 10 years ago to increase the green cover. This initiative not only enhances the city’s beauty but also provides a much-needed green shield. Most of the selected saplings are flower-bearing and are specifically chosen to avoid being consumed by cattle, said P.K. Mohankumar, Assistant Executive Engineer Horticulture Division, MCC.

Locations of median greening

• Yaraganahalli Circle to Mahadevapura Circle on Dr. Rajkumar Road (3 km)

• Kurubarahalli Circle to Milk Dairy Circle on Vihara Marga (0.75 km)

• Bannur-Malavalli Road to H.D. Deve Gowda Circle (3.50 km)

• SP Office Circle to Gayathripuram Main Road (0.40 km)

• Nexus Mall (Forum Mall) to Rajivnagar on Mahadevapura Road (3 km)

• Dravid Park to Suryanarayana Temple in Rajivnagar (0.60 km)

• Fountain Circle to Shivaji Main Road (0.85 km)

• Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) to Hinkal (6 km)

• Dasappa Circle to Outer Ring Road (5 km)

• City Law Courts Complex to Agrahara Circle (3 km)

• Ekalavya Circle to Hardinge Circle (4 km)

• Silk Factory Circle on Manandavadi Road to Outer Ring Road (3 km)

• Kukkarahalli Lake Signal Lights to Dattagalli (5 km)

• City Railway Station Circle to Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road (1.50 km)

• Maharaja College Grounds to City Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard Road (1 km)

• Sougandika Park to Shanthi Sagar Complex on Udayaravi Road (1 km)

• Fountain Circle on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road to Tipu Circle (0.50 km)

• Krishnadevaraya Circle on Vijayanagar Double Road to Outer Ring Road (1.50 km)

• Vontikoppal Circle on Temple Road to Hunsur Road Junction (2 km)

• Median in front of Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry (0.05 km)

• Median in front of Dandina Mararamma Road in Subhash Nagar (2 km)

• Median in front of Sub-Urban Bus Stand (1 km)