Mega Lok Adalat begins in city

August 14, 2021

To continue on Monday also

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mega Lok Adalat organised under the joint aegis of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mysuru, District Judiciary and Mysore Bar Association, began at the District Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and at Malalavadi Court Complex in Jayanagar here this morning.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated for the first time in the open space in the District Courts Complex due to COVID-19 crisis.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath inaugurated the Lok Adalat in the premises of the District Courts Complex, where tables and chairs have been arranged and spaced in keeping with COVID-19 Government SoPs. Speaking on the occasion, Judge Raghunath said that the Adalat is being held under unusual circumstances amid the COVID crisis. Pointing out that 10,000 cases that have been identified in the city and district for settlement through conciliation/ mediation/ counselling, he said that the Lok Adalat will be taking up such cases which include pre-litigation cases and those pending in Courts.

Announcing that the Lok Adalat will continue on Aug.16 too (Monday), he said that pre-litigation cases that will be taken up include NI Act cases under Section 138, Money recovery cases, Labour dispute cases, Utility bills (excluding non-compoundable), Maintenance cases and others (Criminal compoundable, Matrimonial and other Civil disputes). The cases pending in Courts that will be taken up for settlement includes Bank matters, MACT (Motor Accident Claims Tribunal) cases, Matrimonial disputes, Land acquisition cases, service matters relating to pay, allowances and retiral benefits, Revenue cases (pending in District and High Courts) and other Civil cases, he said.

Highlighting the benefits of Lok Adalat, Judge Raghunath said that the litigants will save a lot of time and money by getting their cases settled amicably. Stating that the Union Government launched the concept of Lok Adalat in 1987 with the introduction of Legal Services Authority Act,1987, he said that the litigants were asked to register for the Lok Adalat either physically/online/video-conference/ Mail/ SMS/WhatsApp/ Electronic Mode with the DLSA.

Continuing, he said that the Lok Adalat is being collectively held in 69 Benches of Courts in the district, which included 39 in the City Courts alone. Maintaining that there is no fee for taking part in the Lok Adalat, he said that cases once settled here, is final and binding on both the contesting parties and cannot be challenged in any other court.

Mysore Bar Association President Anand Kumar presided.

Saraswathi V. Kosandar, First Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, Patil Nagalinganagouda, Principal Judge, Family Court, Mysuru, P. Srinivas, District Judge, Devaraj Bhute, Senior Civil Judge who is also Member-Secretary of DLSA and others were present on the occasion.

A scene outside at Malalavadi Court in Jayanagar this morning.

DC gives permission for Lok Adalat amidst weekend curfew

With the 56-hour weekend curfew (from 9 pm on Aug.13 till 5 am on Aug.16) in place in Mysuru district, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Friday issued a letter giving special permission for the conduct of the Lok Adalat with a set of conditions which are mentioned below:

All those taking part in the Lok Adalat have to mandatorily wear face mask, should compulsorily register their name and mobile number and undergo thermal screening at the entrance of Courts. Those displaying symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, breathing problems etc., are barred from attending and such persons should be immediately reported to the District Control Room Toll-free No.1077. The other conditions included maintenance of physical distancing, besides all other necessary measures for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the premises.