Mega Lok Adalat in city on June 25

May 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mega National Lok Adalat, the second one this year, will take place in the City and District Courts on June 25.

Announcing this at a press meet at the Malalavadi Court Complex in Jayanagar here yesterday, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath said that the National Lok Adalat is being held under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) across the State on June 25. Noting that this is the second Lok Adalat of the current calendar year, he said that cases relating to Traffic, Petty and Municipal matters are among the cases that will come up at this Adalat.

Pointing out that the Lok Adalat is an alternative redressal mechanism and it is a forum where disputes or cases pending in a Court of Law or at pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably, Judge Raghunath said it provides a platform for settlement of motor accident claims, matrimonial or family disputes, labour disputes and disputes relating to public services such as Telephone, Electricity, Bank recovery cases and so on. He called upon the litigants to make full use of this Lok Adalat for getting their long standing disputes resolved amicably.

For more details , call Toll-free Number: 1800-425-0131 (for Mysuru city only).

The first Lok Adalat of the year was held on Mar. 12, 2022.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhute, Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy and Secretary S. Umesh were present at the press meet.