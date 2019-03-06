Mega Meet of BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address

Mysuru: Blowing the conch ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, over 2,000 BJP activists from Mysuru-Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar LS Constituencies are taking part in the day-long ‘Shakti Kendra Pramukhs’ Meet at JK Grounds in city this morning.

Senior BJP leaders V. Sreenivasa Prasad and B.L. Santosh jointly inaugurated the Mega Meet.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was scheduled to inaugurate the Meet, was yet to arrive in city when we went to the press. Her programmes include release of the book “Facets of Terrorism in India” at Hotel Pai Vista and interaction with intellectuals at Hotel Southern Star.

K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was the first to address the gathering, said that the forthcoming LS polls is vital not only for the BJP but to the nation as well.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Ramdas said it was the responsibility of every party worker to educate the voters on the schemes, initiatives, projects, programmes and plans launched by the NDA Government, covering all sections the society.

Underlining the importance of getting connected with the beneficiaries of various Schemes of the BJP Government at the Centre, Ramdas said it was crucial for the country that Modi is re-elected as the PM in order to take forward the country in the right path of progress and to meet global challenges.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra, Appachhu Ranjan, K.G. Bopaiah, Preetham Gowda, C.S. Niranjan Kumar and B. Harshavardhan, MLC Sunil Subramani, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, District President M. Shivanna, former Legislators B. Somashekar, Thontadarya, Basavaraj and Dr. Bharathi Shankar, leaders M. Rajendra, Manu Muthappa, Sandesh Swamy, M.V. Ravishankar, H.V. Rajeev, advocate S. Arun Kumar, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna and a host of other leaders were present.





