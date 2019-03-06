Mega Meet of BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs
News

Mega Meet of BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukhs

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address

Mysuru: Blowing the conch ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, over 2,000 BJP activists from Mysuru-Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar LS Constituencies are taking part in the day-long ‘Shakti Kendra Pramukhs’ Meet at JK Grounds in city this morning.

Senior BJP leaders V. Sreenivasa Prasad and B.L. Santosh jointly inaugurated the Mega Meet.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was scheduled to inaugurate the Meet,  was yet to arrive in city when we went to the press. Her programmes include release of the book  “Facets of Terrorism in India” at Hotel Pai Vista and interaction with intellectuals at Hotel Southern Star.

K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was the first to address the gathering, said that the forthcoming LS polls is vital not only for the BJP but to the nation as well.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Ramdas said it was the responsibility of every party worker to educate the voters on the schemes, initiatives, projects, programmes and plans launched by the NDA Government, covering all sections the society.

Underlining the importance of getting connected with the beneficiaries of various Schemes of the BJP Government at the Centre, Ramdas said it was crucial for the country that Modi is re-elected as the PM in order to take forward the country in the right path of progress and to meet global challenges.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra, Appachhu Ranjan, K.G. Bopaiah, Preetham Gowda, C.S. Niranjan Kumar and B. Harshavardhan, MLC Sunil Subramani, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, District President M. Shivanna, former Legislators B. Somashekar, Thontadarya, Basavaraj and Dr. Bharathi Shankar, leaders M. Rajendra, Manu Muthappa, Sandesh Swamy, M.V. Ravishankar, H.V. Rajeev, advocate S. Arun Kumar, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna and a host of other leaders were present.

READ ALSO  Pay Rs. 10, take selfie !


March 6, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching