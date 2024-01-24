Melukote Lady Teacher Murder Case: Victim’s parents suspect handiwork of youth known to the family

January 24, 2024

Mandya: The family members of the lady teacher and the Police have expressed their doubts on a youth known to the family of the victim behind the murder of lady teacher Deepika (28), whose body was found buried at the foot of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Hill on Monday morning.

Deepika, the fourth daughter of social worker Venkatesh of Manikyanahalli village, was working as a guest teacher at a private school in Melukote. Deepika, who had gone to the school on Saturday, did not return home following which her father Venkatesh had lodged a missing complaint at Melukote Police Station.

But on Monday afternoon, Deepika’s body was found buried at the foot of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Hill at Melukote, following which the Police converted the missing case into a murder case and began their investigation.

The body was shifted to Mandya’s MIMS Hospital, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members. Samples were also collected and sent to a lab for testing.

Last call made by the suspect

Meanwhile, Deepika’s family members have accused a 21-year-old youth known to the family of murdering Deepika. It is learnt that the youth had called Deepika on her cell phone before she went missing. Also, the youth went missing as soon as the body of Deepika was found. 13 second video clip of Deepika fighting with the youth, which was shot by a tourist, is handed over to the Police.

Meanwhile, villagers said that if the Police had acted as soon as the missing compliant was lodged, they (Police) could have traced her.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yathish said that a complaint pertaining to Deepika going missing was lodged on Saturday. Following information from local residents who had stated that Deepika was found moving behind the Hill, a search was conducted during which Deepika’s scooter was found.

He further stated that as foul smell was emanating from a distance, the Police team, who cleared the mud found a body stuffed in a gunny bag and Deepika’s parents identified the body as that of their daughter.

The SP said that a murder case was registered and two Special Police teams have been formed to nab the absconding youth and added that based on the video clip given by a tourist, the Police are investigating.