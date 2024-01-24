Modern OPD block inaugurated at Bharath Cancer Hospital

January 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HCG Group of Hospitals and Chairman of Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) inaugurated the state-of-the-art Out Patient Department (OPD) Block at Bharath Cancer Hospital (BHIO) in city recently.

To provide better infrastructural facilities to patients, BHIO, the only Super Speciality Cancer Care Hospital in Mysuru which has treated more than 67,000 patients, has come out with a new modern OPD block at its premises in Hebbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajaikumar said “BHIO has been here for over 32 years. Apart from having all required advanced technology to treat the cancer patients, we are also expanding the hospital to more than 100 beds. In this regard we are very proud to announce the opening of modern OPD services for our patients. Apart from this, work for full-fledged modern day care centre and also modern private wards centre along with technological advances will provide the comprehensive state-of-the-art cancer centre for people in Mysuru and surrounding districts.”

Bhagya Ajaikumar, Anjali, Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, Medical Superintendent, BHIO, Dr. B. Kavitha, Dr. K.G. Srinivas, Dr. M. Vijaykumar, Dr. Vinayakumar Muttagi, Dr. R. Raxith Sringeri, Dr. G.H. Abhilash and Gowtham Dhamerla, Chief Operating Officer, BHIO, were also present.