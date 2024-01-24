National Girl Child Day celebrated
January 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Girls should be aware of their rights and responsibilities to face challenges of the society, said former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, here this morning.

She was speaking at the National Girl Child Day celebrations organised by District Scouts and Guides Committee at Sri Jayachamarajendra Scouts and Guides Bhavan at Baden Powell School premises in city.

Stating that girls had to face more challenges, Pushpalatha called upon the girls to utilise the opportunities that come in their way to excel in their field of interest.

She also requested students, including the girls, to avoid spending more time on mobile phones and advised them to draw inspiration from women achievers to build a bright future.

Earlier, Rotary Panchashila President Dr. Rachana Nagesh inaugurated the National Girl Child Day by watering a sapling.

Form er Deputy Mayor Pushpavalli, Senior Guides Amruthamma and Anitha, District Secretary Abdul

Jameel was present. Guides from various schools and colleges also took part in the event.

