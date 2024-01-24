Suspected honour killing: Youth murders sister, mother by pushing them into lake

January 24, 2024

Hunsur: In a suspected honour killing case, a youth, angered over his sister falling in love with a youth belonging to a different faith, allegedly killed his sister and mother by pushing them into a lake at Hirikyathanahalli (Maruru) village in the taluk yesterday night. The accused youth has been taken into custody by the Police.

While the deceased have been identified as Anitha (45), wife of Satish and her daughter Dhanushree (19), who was pursuing her final year degree course at Hunsur, the accused is Nitish, son of Satish and deceased Anitha.

It is said that Dhanushree was in love with a youth belonging to a different faith and Nitish, who came to know about it, used to fight with his sister Dhanushree frequently resulting in their parents intervening and stopping the fight all the time.

Yesterday night, Nitish told his mother and sister that he would take them to their relative’s house at Hemmige and took both of them on his bike.

On the way, he stopped the bike on Maruru Lake bund, dragged his sister Dhanushree from the bike and pushed her into the lake. When his mother rushed to rescue Dhanushree, Nitish also pushed his mother into the lake.

Nitish, who sat on the lake bund weeping, jumped into the lake in a bid to rescue his mother but it was too late. Nitish, with his clothes wet, went to his house and informed his father about the incident. His father Satish, shocked on learning about the incident, rushed to the lake but could do nothing as it was dark.

Meanwhile, Hunsur Rural Police, who arrived at the spot this morning, summoned Fire and Emergency Services personnel to the lake and got the bodies fished out from the lake.

Hunsur Rural Police, who have registered a case in this regard, have taken Nitish into custody and are investigating.