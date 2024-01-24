Reps from 6 International Universities interact with St. Lawrence School students
News

Reps from 6 International Universities interact with St. Lawrence School students

January 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: To guide and inspire the next generation, representatives from six prestigious International Universities — IOWA State University, St. Olaf College, West Virginia University, University of Missouri, Culinary Institute of America and Vidyashilp University — recently conducted an enlightening session with students of Grades 7 and 8 at St. Lawrence International School in Yadavagiri, Mysuru.

The aim of the session was to assist these young minds in navigating the often perplexing choice of subjects and University selection. The interactive session proved to be a valuable opportunity for students to gain insights into various academic paths and potential career trajectories.

University representatives shared their personal experience and provided invaluable advice on setting goals for the next 3 to 4 years, laying the foundation for a successful journey toward their dream careers.

