Short Film Fest: Entries invited

January 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Visual Communication at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus, is organising ‘Cinerama-2024,’ a two-day National-level Short Film Festival at its premises in Bogadi II Stage on Feb. 16 and 17.

Open Category: In this category, participants from across the country can submit short film entries not exceeding 40 minutes. Films can be in any Indian language, with English subtitles being mandatory. Only short films produced after January 1, 2023, are eligible.

Three Best Short Films will be awarded cash prizes of Rs. 10,000; Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. Additionally, a cash prize of Rs. 4,000 each will be presented in the special category for Best Director, Best Cinematographer and Best Editor. The Best Performer and Best Screenplay Writer will each receive a cash prize of Rs. 3,000.

The last date to submit the film is Feb. 4.

Amrita 60-Hour Film-Making Challenge: The film-making period for Cinerama’s 60-Hour Film-making Challenge is set to commence from Jan. 25 at 7.30 pm and conclude on Jan. 28 at 7.30 am.

Three Best Short Films (60-Hour Category) will be awarded cash prizes of Rs. 10,000; Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively.

Workshop: A special highlight of this year’s Cinerama-2024 is the inclusion of workshops. Renowned experts from the Indian film industry will be invited for exclusive one-on-one talks and Q&A sessions with participants.

For registration, log on to https://amritacinerama.in/

For details, call: 91644-61193.