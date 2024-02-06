Melukote Nadaswara team enthrals devotees at Ayodhya Ram Temple 

February 6, 2024

Melukote (Mandya): Following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 22, the Nadaswara team from Melukote Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple has been captivating the atmosphere in Ayodhya with their daily performances.

This dedicated service, led by Nadaswara Vidwan M.P. Nagaraju, Dollu Vidwan Ashok, and other artistes, will go on without interruption for 48 days at the temple.

The Nadaswara team’s repertoire includes performances during various events such as Utsav, Sri Balak Ram Special Puja, Sahasranama and Mangalaarathi, held every day since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

Impressed by the remarkable performances of the Melukote Nadaswara team, especially under the leadership of Vidwan M.P. Nagaraju, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra extended an invitation for the troupe to perform during the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony on Jan. 22 and the subsequent days. The troupe has been faithfully delivering daily performances in Ayodhya and will continue this service for the entire 48-day period of Mandala Puja.

Expressing his sentiments, Nadaswara Vidwan M.P. Nagaraju mentioned that the team is performing with utmost devotion in Ayodhya. He emphasised that the team is offering this devotional service without any expectation of monetary returns. Being part of the Ayodhya performances is a source of pride for the entire team, considering the heightened levels of devotion.