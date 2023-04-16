Menace of dogs in parks
Menace of dogs in parks

April 16, 2023

Sir,

With reference to the letter published in this column on Apr. 13, I fully support and agree with P.L Jothindra that dogs should not be allowed in public places and parks.

It is very common that dog owners bring their pets inside the parks and roads to defecate. Most of the dog owners want to keep their residence and surroundings clean but let their dogs to urinate and defecate in front of neighbours house and parks.

I request the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner and Zonal Commissioners to install boards in public parks and not allow dogs inside parks so that elderly people can walk peacefully in their neighbourhood and parks.

– K.A. Chengappa, Dattagalli, 14.4.2023

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    April 19, 2023 at 4:08 pm

    Government of India has notified the new Animal Birth Control (Dogs) rules 2023 for local bodies to act on stray dogs.Even a tourist spot like kukkarahalli lake has so many stray dogs early morning.

