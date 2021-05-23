Mines and Geology Dept. to part with 30 percent of its revenues for COVID management

May 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Declaring that the Mines and Geology Department will dedicate 30 percent of its revenue for COVID management, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the Government can use this money for improving medical infrastructure at hospitals in the State.

Speaking to press persons at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning after holding a progress review meeting of the Department, he pointed out that the Mines and Geology Department has Rs.1,600 crore funds right now and it has been decided to dedicate 30 percent (which means Rs. 480 crore) of this funds exclusively for COVID management in the State.

Noting that Mysuru district has lesser number of mines as compared to Mandya and Chamarajanagar, he said that the Department will soon float a global tender for carrying out a survey on the quantity and quality of mineral deposits in all districts of the state. “In Mysuru district, the survey will be chiefly carried out for any granite, graphite and nickel deposits,” he pointed out and added that this statewide survey will help to explore the untapped vast mineral resources.

When questioned about the confusion regarding transportation of various types of sand (River sand, M-sand etc.), he said that all issues concerning sand will be resolved through a comprehensive and practical policy, which will be formulated soon.

Replying to a question on filing of cases even for transportation of petty quantities of river sand, Nirani asserted that no FIRs will be filed against those transporting sand on bullock carts, two-wheelers and three-wheelers meant purely for individual use.

Stating that the State Government was doing everything to check the spread of the pandemic, he said that the Government is mulling on granting grace marks for Ayurveda and Nursing students who take part in COVID duties.

DC Rohini Sindhuri, Geologist Rashmi, Mines and Geology Department Joint Director Mahanteshappa, Deputy Director Lakshmamma, DCF Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, Additional SP R. Shivakumar and other officials were present.