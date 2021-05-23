Kollegal lass becomes country’s first woman Flight Test Engineer

May 23, 2021

Kollegal: Sqn Ldr Ashritha V. Oleti of Indian Air Force, hailing from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district, has been selected as the country’s first woman Flight Test Engineer and has brought laurels to the State.

Daughter of late O.V. Venkatesh Babu and O.V. Vani couple, she has obtained degree from Indian Air Force Test Pilot School, one of the most prestigious training schools in the world. This degree is said to be most difficult and challenging but she has passed out with flying colours, thanks to her grit and determination.

This training school was started in 1973 and so far, 275 persons have obtained degree from this prestigious training institute. She has become the first woman to obtain this degree from this training school.

The job of Test Pilot Engineer is to examine thoroughly any new induction of airplanes.