Kollegal lass becomes country’s first woman Flight Test Engineer
News

May 23, 2021

Kollegal: Sqn Ldr Ashritha V. Oleti of Indian Air Force, hailing from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district, has been selected as the country’s first woman Flight Test Engineer and has brought laurels to the State.

Daughter of late O.V. Venkatesh Babu and O.V. Vani couple, she has obtained degree from Indian Air Force Test Pilot School, one of the most prestigious training schools in the world. This degree is said to be most difficult and challenging but she has passed out with flying colours, thanks to her grit and determination.

This training school was started in 1973 and so far, 275 persons have obtained degree from this prestigious training institute. She has become the first woman to obtain this degree from this training school.

The job of Test Pilot Engineer is to examine thoroughly any new induction of airplanes.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Kollegal lass becomes country’s first woman Flight Test Engineer”

  1. DR.ARKALGUD V BALAKRISHNA says:
    May 23, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Congratulations on your success story. May you lead many such accomplishments and set a role model example of many such young aspirants. Taluk of Kollegal would be on country’s map to have produced such a wonderful citizen. May God bless you and your career. Stay safe

    Reply

