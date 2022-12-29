Mini Food Park in all districts

December 29, 2022

State Government to make announcement in its budget of 2023-24: MD of Food Karnataka Limited Mohammed Irfan

Mysuru: Managing Director of Food Karnataka Limited Mohammed Irfan today said, “The State Government has plans to build Mini Food Park in each of the districts and has sought required details on infrastructures and other amenities, to announce the plan in the forthcoming budget for 2023-24.”

Irfan, who is also the CEO of Karnataka Agri Business Development Corporation, made the announcement during the ‘Awareness programme on Food Processing, City Municipal Corporation Act and On Boarding ZED certification and SIDBI schemes, organised by Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) along with District Industries Centre, at Hotel Ruchi The Prince, Hinkal here.

Irfan said, “The Food Park is being planned to facilitate farmers, traders and other food processing sectors and connected industries. We have to play the role of facilitators to reach the consumers and to promote export activities.”

Commissioner of City Municipal Council, Hootagalli, P. N. Narasimhamurthy said, “There are various confusions prevailing among industries in relation to tax slabs. Many still knock on the door of CMC to air their grievances with the common demand being fixation of uniform tax rates. However, it is not possible, as the industries are classified under small, medium and large scale. For example, if the small scale industries are fixed a tax slab of Rs. 5,000, medium scale is fixed Rs. 7,500 and large scale Rs. 10,000. The small scale industries will be paying 50 per cent of the tariff fixed in the case of large scale industries. Hence, to avoid the burden, the tariff of tax is bifurcated under different slabs.”

However, Narasimhamurthy promised to clear the confusions if any still, if the industrialists visit his office with grievances.

Joint Director of District Industries Centre T. Dinesh said, “If all the industries avail ‘Zero Effect and Defect (ZED) certificate, it will be easy to ensure the quality of the products utilising science and technology. The certificates are classified under the categories of bronze, gold and silver. While the industries can obtain bronze certificate online on their own, there are certain procedures to be followed in the case of other two certificates. It also makes easy obtaining of bank loans and other allied services.”

KASSIA President K. N. Narasimhamurthy said, “The storage of food grains is a big challenge as it commands more efforts to ensure that the food products don’t go waste.”

Explaining about the role of KASSIA in addressing the demands of the community, he said “We have been impressing upon the Government to make changes in the Act as and when there is a demand.”

Emphasising on the importance of training programme, he said “There are 5.6 lakh food processing units in the State, with 80 per cent among them being micro units. We have been contributing 30 per cent tax to the Government, besides generating employment opportunities. Hence, the training programmes are imperative to keep abreast of the changes in the realm.”