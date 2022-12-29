Security stepped up in Mandya for Shah’s visit
News

Security stepped up in Mandya for Shah’s visit

December 29, 2022

Mandya: Security in Mandya has been beefed up and arrangements have been made for the visit of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Dec. 30 (tomorrow) to address a public gathering at Government Boys College grounds  on M.C. Road. 

The sugar town of Mandya resembles a fortress already ahead of Shah’s visit as he comes under ‘Z-Plus’ category security cover. It is the second highest security provided to VVIPs after the Special Protection Group (SPG) that exclusively secures India’s Prime Minister.

The ‘Z-Plus’ category security cover comprises a pilot/escort, close protection team of armed commandos, home guards, spotter, and search-and-frisking staff, officials said. Shah will travel in a bullet-proof car and will be provided three escort and pilot vehicles as well.

Mandya is the heartland of the politically dominant Vokkaliga community and in the stronghold district of Janata Dal – Secular where the ruling BJP aims to come back to power. His visit has gained significance amid the wait for expansion or reshuffle for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet and reservation demand by various  communities.

Shah is arriving in Bengaluru today (Dec. 29) at 10.20 pm at the Yelahanka Air Base and will stay at Hotel Taj West End. Tomorrow, he will land at a helipad in Mandya at 11 am and at 11.15 am, he will inaugurate the Mega Dairy Complex at Gejjalagere.

Later, he will arrive at Government Boys College Grounds in Mandya and address a public rally — Jan Spandana Yatra. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries will take part.

The Home Minister has a hectic schedule in Mandya and Bengaluru where he is expected to review poll preparedness of the party and discuss the strategy with leaders and Booth-Level workers. After his Mandya visit, Shah will be back in Bengaluru to take part in a Cooperative Convention at the Palace Grounds. Following this he is scheduled to attend a BJP meeting.

READ ALSO  2018 Assembly Polls: Villa hunting on for Amit Shah in B’luru

On Dec. 31, the Home Minister is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with party leaders, after which he will be visiting Souharda Sahakari Federation. Thereafter, he is expected to attend BJP’s Booth Presidents and Booth-Level Agents’ Convention at the Palace Ground, before leaving for New Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching