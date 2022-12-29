Security stepped up in Mandya for Shah’s visit

December 29, 2022

Mandya: Security in Mandya has been beefed up and arrangements have been made for the visit of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Dec. 30 (tomorrow) to address a public gathering at Government Boys College grounds on M.C. Road.

The sugar town of Mandya resembles a fortress already ahead of Shah’s visit as he comes under ‘Z-Plus’ category security cover. It is the second highest security provided to VVIPs after the Special Protection Group (SPG) that exclusively secures India’s Prime Minister.

The ‘Z-Plus’ category security cover comprises a pilot/escort, close protection team of armed commandos, home guards, spotter, and search-and-frisking staff, officials said. Shah will travel in a bullet-proof car and will be provided three escort and pilot vehicles as well.

Mandya is the heartland of the politically dominant Vokkaliga community and in the stronghold district of Janata Dal – Secular where the ruling BJP aims to come back to power. His visit has gained significance amid the wait for expansion or reshuffle for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet and reservation demand by various communities.

Shah is arriving in Bengaluru today (Dec. 29) at 10.20 pm at the Yelahanka Air Base and will stay at Hotel Taj West End. Tomorrow, he will land at a helipad in Mandya at 11 am and at 11.15 am, he will inaugurate the Mega Dairy Complex at Gejjalagere.

Later, he will arrive at Government Boys College Grounds in Mandya and address a public rally — Jan Spandana Yatra. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries will take part.

The Home Minister has a hectic schedule in Mandya and Bengaluru where he is expected to review poll preparedness of the party and discuss the strategy with leaders and Booth-Level workers. After his Mandya visit, Shah will be back in Bengaluru to take part in a Cooperative Convention at the Palace Grounds. Following this he is scheduled to attend a BJP meeting.

On Dec. 31, the Home Minister is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with party leaders, after which he will be visiting Souharda Sahakari Federation. Thereafter, he is expected to attend BJP’s Booth Presidents and Booth-Level Agents’ Convention at the Palace Ground, before leaving for New Delhi.