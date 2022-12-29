Prahlad Modi and family return to Ahmedabad in special flight

December 29, 2022

Mysuru: The family members of Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, returned to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, in a special flight from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli here yesterday night.

The special flight carrying Prahlad Modi, his son Mehul Modi, daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and grandson Maharth Modi took off from the Airport here at 7.35 pm. They left after being discharged from JSS Hospital here, where they were admitted on Tuesday (Dec. 27) for the injuries suffered, after a Benz car they were travelling in met with an accident near Kadakola on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway at about 1.30 pm.

They decided to call off their plan to visit Bandipur (enroute to which they met with the accident) and return home at the earliest, as Prahlad Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi fell ill and is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.

Prahlad Modi, who spoke to media persons a few hours before the news of his mother falling ill reached here, had also hinted at returning home, after discharge today. In the morning, Prahlad Modi’s daughter and son-in-law offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill temple.

Earlier, District Minister S.T. Somashekar had called on Prahlad Modi and his family members and enquired their health at the Hospital.