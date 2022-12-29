Ramdas holds meeting on education of differently-abled children
December 29, 2022

Mysuru: To co-ordinate and promote the academic activities of differently-abled children, K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas held a meeting with officials at the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) here recently. The meeting deliberated on the ways and means to encourage differently-abled children, to provide a suitable environment for learning and to engage them in academic activities.

Speaking at the meeting, Ramdas said it has been decided to use the new block built by the MCC in K.G. Koppal Govt. School premises, for running  a specially-abled child care centre.

Noting that the MCC will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing necessary equipment to the centre, he said that the maintenance of the building will be taken care of by Women and Child Development Department.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Deputy Commissioner Roopa, Executive Engineers Madhusudhan, Ranjit Kumar and Sathyamurthy, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Rajeshwari, Srikantashastri of Education Department, Women and Child Development Department Officer Madhusudhan, Department of Differently-abled Welfare Officer Malini,  AYUSH Officer Prashanth and other officials were present.

