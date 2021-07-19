Minister Byrathi praises MUDA for its service during Corona crisis

July 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has said Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has become a model by saving lives of people during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly-established oxygen generating plant at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital here on Friday, he said that the prime objective of MUDA was to form new layouts and develop city. But it has played a vital role during the Corona crisis and saved lives of people. Such works must be taken up in other districts too. The administrations and the elected representatives of those districts have to take a lead in this regard, he added. The Minister said that none had imagined that the Coronavirus will spread so fast and affect so many people. At that juncture, MUDA helped in converting the SMT Hospital into Covid Hospital where hundreds of Corona positive patients were treated. It was happy to note that prime land had been donated by Seth Mohandas Tulsidas family for the construction of hospital. The new oxygen generating plant has been commissioned with the financial help of the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Chapter, which has shared its part of income towards a noble cause, he added.

The State faced acute shortage of oxygen during the second wave of pandemic. Now, the oxygen plants have been established in all district and taluk hospitals under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Stating that as the District in-Charge Minister of Davangere, he had established the oxygen generating unit in all taluks at a cost of Rs. 1 crore each, Byrathi Basavaraj said that by doing this, they had overcome the shortage of oxygen in Davanagere. Adequate steps have been taken to effectively face the third wave of pandemic, Byrathi added.

Modern Hospital

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas said that it was not possible to manage the second wave of pandemic as done during the first wave. At this situation, the newly-built SMT Hospital was converted into Covid Hospital. This hospital must be upgraded as modern hospital. In Mysuru, three hospitals and seven Primary Health Centres (PHCs) were treating people. The MUDA had planned to sell two acre of land in Jayanagar to an American Company for Rs. 2.5 crore. Then he intervened and got this land allotted to Health Department just for Rs. 1 per acre. Now, the Jayanagar Urban PHC has bagged a national award.

He said a total of 1.94 lakh people in the Krishnaraja Constituency have been vaccinated of which Rs. 1.76 lakh persons have received the first dose. The second dose will be given in the special drive to be held from July 24 to October 2.

On the occasion, Corona Warriors Dr. Chandrashekar, Dr. Manjunath, Bharghav and Madhusudhan were felicitated. Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and C.S. Niranjankumar, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations were present.